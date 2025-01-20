Berry Global receives upgraded ESG rating from MSCI

Berry Global Group Inc has received an upgraded environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, for the fourth year in a row. Awarded by international rating agency MSCI, the packaging solutions provider now carries an “AA” rating as a result of managing financially relevant ESG risks and opportunities. According to MSCI, this makes Berry Global among the top 20% of companies within the packaging industry.

In the last year, Berry Global has made improvements across MSCI’s key issues of Corporate Governance, Corporate Behaviour, and Packaging Material & Waste. The company has been working towards achieving a circular economy for plastics, investing in recycling operations, increasing the use of post-consumer recycled plastic, and improving package designs with better recyclability.

“We are incredibly proud of our recent upgrade by MCSI to an ‘AA’ rating,” said Kevin Kwilinski, CEO of Berry Global. “It’s a testament to the hard work from teams across our company over several years and it reinforces that we are positively contributing to a circular, net-zero economy.”

Robert Flores, Senior Vice President of Sustainability for Berry Global continued, “We are making strong progress in many areas of deep importance to our customers, investors, employees and other partners. During the past four years, we’ve improved our rating on all of MSCI’s key issues thanks to the ingenuity of teams across our businesses and locations. We are passionate about continuing this work.”

Berry Global has already achieved its 2025 goal to reduce operational emissions by 25%, two years ahead of schedule. Carbon emissions are one of MSCI’s key issues. The packaging specialist has committed to a science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction target, with a further commitment to be net zero by 2050.

The company’s locations around the world are implementing various energy consumption reduction solutions like installing energy management systems, adopting energy-efficient equipment, and conducting energy audits. These measures will help Berry Global cut 100 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of its existing operations each year to limit its energy usage.