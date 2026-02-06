Betterware de México acquires Tupperware’s operations in Latin America

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BeFra), the parent company of Betterware and Jafra, acquires Tupperware’s Latin America operations, primarily in Mexico and Brazil. Additionally, BeFra will obtain a perpetual, royalty-free, and exclusive license for the “Tupperware” brand for the whole LatAm region.

The move aligns with BeFra’s strategy of assembling high-quality, category-leading brands that serve households in the region. Tupperware LatAm will benefit from enhanced integration with BeFra’s powerful distribution capabilities across LatAm, as well as additional benefits including revenue recovery, innovation, and local manufacturing. The Betterware home goods brand will also benefit from Tupperware’s existing regional footprint.

“This acquisition brings together three of the most iconic brands in Latin America’s direct selling market — Betterware, Jafra, and now Tupperware,” said Chairman Luis Campos. “We see extraordinary potential to reignite Tupperware’s growth in the region by leveraging our proven direct-to-consumer capabilities and bringing renewed product innovation to millions of households across the region.”

Andrés Campos, Chief Executive Officer of BeFra, added, “This acquisition is fully aligned with BeFra’s strategy of building great brands, one essence. Tupperware’s iconic presence in Latin America presents a clear opportunity to drive innovation and brand growth through BeFra’s proven operating model and long-term value for the group.”

About Tupperware LatAm

Historically, Tupperware LatAm has been a profitable regional business within Tupperware’s global organisation. Boasting over 140 distributors and more than 200,000 independent sales representatives, Tupperware LatAm has manufacturing plants in Mexico (~65% utilisation) and Brazil (~50% utilisation).

In 2022, the LatAm region generated around US$404 million in sales. Following Tupperware’s global restructuring and Chapter 11 process, in 2025, sales are projected to be US$278 million.

BeFra’s acquisition successes

BeFra has a history of bringing operational excellence to acquired businesses, demonstrated by its successful renewal of Jafra in 2022. Its beauty products unit is seeing a 18% revenue increase and 23% EBITDA CAGRs since its acquisition.

Following its acquisition of Tupperware LatAm, BeFra will focus on consumer-driven product innovation and an elevated value proposition.

The deal will see BeFra acquire 100% of Tupperware’s LatAm businesses for US$250 million. This consists of US$215 million in cash funded with debt and US$35 million in BeFra shares, on a debt-free, excess-cash-free basis.