Biesterfeld acquires 100% of the shares in the Italian joint ventures

Biesterfeld has acquired 100% of the shares of its Italian joint ventures, Biesterfeld Polybass and Biesterfeld Polychem. The company is looking to strengthen its presence in Italy moving forward.

× Expand Biesterfeld Biesterfeld SE acquires 100 percent of the shares in the joint venture in Italy

“Italy has always been a strategically important market for Biesterfeld, and we are deeply grateful for the nearly 30 years of successful collaboration through our Joint Ventures,” said Stephan Glander, CEO of Biesterfeld SE. “Together, we have built a strong market position and created lasting value for our customers and partners. I would like to sincerely thank Paola Bassignana, Alfredo Sonzini and Giacomo Sonzini for their outstanding partnership, entrepreneurial vision and invaluable contribution to the development of Biesterfeld Polybass and Biesterfeld Polychem. We look forward to building on this solid foundation as we continue to strengthen our presence in Italy as part of the Biesterfeld Group.”

Bassignana, Sonzini, and Sonzini will continue to work within the company until the end of the year. While Claudio Giorio, Managing Director, Biesterfeld Polybass Spa and Roberto Calvi, Head of Sales and Business Manager, Biesterfeld Polychem Srl, will continue to lead the companies in their respective roles.