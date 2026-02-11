Biesterfeld announces the appointment of Betti Heick to its Executive Board, effective 1st of March 2026. Betti has held numerous positions within Biesterfeld over the last 21 years, most recently serving as Global Business Director Consumer. She offers professional expertise as well as a deep understanding of Biesterfeld’s traditional heritage and future direction. In her new role, she will oversee the Consumer and Healthcare Business Units, the Europe sales region, and the Technology & Innovation cluster.

× Expand Biesterfeld Biesterfeld appoints Betti Heick to its Executive Board

“Betti’s appointment is part of a carefully planned and gradual succession process for Peter Wilkes, who will retire at the end of 2026,” said Dirk J. Biesterfeld, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biesterfeld SE. “Betti has been part of the Biesterfeld family for a long time and has established a broad, robust international network built on trusted relationships across the global Biesterfeld organisation as well as with key external stakeholders. With her as a new member of the Executive Board, we will continue to significantly drive the future transformation of our strategic positioning in key markets and regions. I look forward to working with Betti and wish her every success.”

Stephan Glander, CEO of Biesterfeld SE, added, “I am very excited about Betti’s appointment. She is a strong leader with a deeply rooted transformation and growth mindset, highly valued for her ability to inspire and empower teams. She is an excellent addition to the Executive Board and will make a significant contribution to supporting Biesterfeld on its ambitious path toward a strong future. I look forward to a close and successful collaboration.”