Biesterfeld appoints Joe Read as its Managing Director in the UK & Ireland

Biesterfeld has appointed Joe Read as its new Managing Director of Biesterfeld in the UK & Ireland, effective March 1, 2026. He succeeds Guy Payne, who becomes a new long-term advisor. Read offers a wealth of experience from the British and European engineering polymers industry.

Expand Biesterfeld Biesterfeld appoints Joe Read as its Managing Director in UK & Ireland

He has previously held senior roles in sales, commercial leadership, and strategic marketing at DuPont, Delrin and EMS-Chemie. Over time, he has developed deep roots in the composites industry, having successfully led a distribution company with his father for many years.

“I am very excited about this new opportunity to actively support the next phase of Biesterfeld's development in the UK and Ireland,” said Read. “Biesterfeld is a well-known player in the British polymer industry, and I am eager to build on this success and further develop the business step by step.”

Stephan Glander, CEO of Biesterfeld SE, added, “With Joe, we have gained a highly experienced manager to develop our business and drive growth through strategic thinking and deep technical knowledge. He brings a broad and versatile range of experience and will undoubtedly take our business to the next level. I also want to take the opportunity to thank Guy Payne for his outstanding contribution in positioning and developing Biesterfeld in the UK and in Ireland in the last 20 years.”