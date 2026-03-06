Biesterfeld Group has appointed Jonas Borgsten as its Global Business Director for the Engineered Polymers business unit, effective March 1, 2026. He succeeds Martin Rathke, who is leaving Biesterfeld after over 18 years with the company.

Expand Biesterfeld Group Biesterfeld appoints Jonas Borgsten as its Global Business Director for the Engineered Polymers unit

Borgsten joined Biesterfeld in 2024. He brings extensive experience in sales, commercial leadership, and global P&L responsibility from international companies, including Dow Chemical and DuPont. Recently, he was appointed Regional Director North, making him responsible for the strategic development of Biesterfeld’s polymer business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics. In addition to this role, he will assume the position of Global Business Director.

“The Engineered Polymers business is a key pillar of our global strategy and future growth,” said Stephan Glander, CEO of Biesterfeld SE. “Jonas Borgsten combines deep market expertise, strong commercial leadership, and a strategic yet hands-on approach, which he has already demonstrated successfully within our organisation. I am confident that he will further strengthen and develop this important Business Unit. At the same time, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Martin Rathke for his many years of commitment to the Biesterfeld Group.”