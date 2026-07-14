Biesterfeld and Syensqo are expanding their strategic sales partnership. Biesterfeld now holds new distribution rights for Syensqo’s performance products range in the UK and Ireland, making them a preferred distributor across Europe.

× Expand Biesterfeld Biesterfeld and Syensqo expand their strategic partnership

Since 2021, the pair have been working together in the composites and tooling segment. The distributor serves various industries, including aerospace, defence, and automotive. With a broad international sales network, in-depth technical expertise, and customised logistics solutions, Biesterfeld supports customers throughout the value chain.

Meanwhile, Syensqo develops aerospace composites for complex and unique challenges, offering a broad portfolio of solutions, from composites for aerospace, adhesives, aircraft film, and speciality polymers for fixed-wing aircraft, rotorcraft, aircraft propulsion and systems, space and launch, and advanced air mobility applications.

The product range includes:

Primer.

Adhesive films.

Foaming adhesives.

Paste adhesive.

Thermoset composites prepreg.

Thermoplastic composites.

Resins.

Surfacing films.

Core splice foam.

Potting compound.

Silicone.

Epoxy.

Phenolic.

Cyanate ester.

BMI.

Polyimide.

“We are very pleased to further expand our composites portfolio together with Syensqo,” said Andrew Parsons, Head of Sales at Biesterfeld Petroplas. “Syensqo's advanced composites are among the most trusted materials in aerospace and high-performance manufacturing, and bringing them to UK and Ireland customers through Biesterfeld is a real step forward for the market. Our local team offers deep technical expertise and reliable European supply, so customers get faster access and genuine support. With our UK presence now expanding, we're ready to support customers from day one and to grow this partnership for the long term.”

Dr Johannes Martin, Market Manager Performance Products at Biesterfeld, added, “Over the past four years we have built a strong and close strategic partnership with Syensqo, based on trust and shared ambition. We are very excited to now bring that expertise to key industries in the UK and Ireland — including Aerospace, Space, Defence, MRO and Automotive.”