BlackFog announces distribution partnership with Exertis Enterprise

BlackFog has announced its new distribution partnership with technology solutions distributor, Exertis Enterprise. The collaboration will help to expand the global cybersecurity company’s presence in the UK and across Europe, and also allows resellers and service providers to deliver advanced prevention against unauthorised data exfiltration and AI-enabled threats.

“At BlackFog, we are committed to redefining data security for the modern enterprise with our innovative anti-data exfiltration (ADX) technology. Our partnership with Exertis, one of the UK/I’s fastest growing technology distributors, marks a significant milestone in extending our reach across the region,” said Dr Darren Williams, Founder & CEO at BlackFog. “Together, we will provide organisations with unparalleled protection against unauthorised data exfiltration and evolving AI cyberthreats, ensuring customers have access to cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions backed by trusted local expertise.”

Dominic Ryles, Sales and Alliance Director at Exertis Enterprise, added, “Cybersecurity has shifted from a defensive necessity to a commercial differentiator. Organisations can no longer rely on static protection; they need adaptive measures that evolve as fast as the threats do. Our partnership with BlackFog brings this capability to the forefront. By combining their pioneering anti-data exfiltration (ADX) technology with our partner ecosystem, we're enabling resellers and service providers to deliver solutions that not only safeguard customers against AI-driven and emerging threats but also unlock new routes to profitability. For our partners, this is about turning resilience into a competitive advantage.”

About BlackFog’s anti-data exfiltration (ADX) technology

Most cyberattacks involve a form of data exfiltration, meaning that stopping data from leaving devices and networks has become essential to limiting blast radius, lowering risk, and reducing regulatory exposure. BlackFog’s ADX platform adds a preventative layer, complementing existing EDR/XDR and network controls by:

Blocking data exfiltration at the source.

Disrupting attacker kill chains associated with ransomware, double/triple extortion, and command-and-control traffic.

Countering AI-enabled tactics through protection that responds to changing behaviours.

Supporting compliance outcomes by reducing the likelihood of sensitive data leaving the environment.

BlackFog ADX is available to UK & Mainland Europe channel partners immediately through Exertis Enterprise.