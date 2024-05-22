Bole Machinery UK becomes a subsidiary of Bole Europe Technology

Key Highlights:

Established in 1998, Bole Intelligent Machinery Co. Ltd is a relatively young player in the injection moulding machine market. The company is now recognised as one of China's major manufacturers in this field.

In 2019, BOLE Europe Technology Co. Ltd, was established in Poland which is responsible for sales and service of the machines throughout Europe.

The incorporation of Bole Machinery UK is the next step for Bole Europe Technology in building its European strategy.

In 2015, the UK was still a member of the European Union and a global pandemic was only feared in the movies. No one imagined that in a few years we would be reading reports of a full-scale war in Europe, yet in those times, the first injection moulding machine from Bole - an established injection moulding machine manufacturer - appeared on the UK market.

Established in 1998, Bole Intelligent Machinery Co. Ltd is a relatively young player in the injection moulding machine market. However, the company is now recognised as one of China's major manufacturers of this type of equipment. As early as 2002, the production line of the first 1,000-tonne injection moulding machine developed using proprietary intellectual property rights, was set up.

In the years that followed, the company continued to research and develop new technologies and product improvements. In 2005, the first series of super energy-efficient servo injection moulding machines was developed and put into production. In 2007, the construction of a 90,000m2 industrial park began and a production hall was set up, where research and production of the EK series machines - central clamping toggle injection moulding machines (patented in China in 2011) - began. The production of small and medium-sized injection moulding machines of this series was successfully launched. In 2010, the EK series of super-energy-efficient third-generation servo-hydraulic injection moulding machines was launched.

Nine years later, BOLE Europe Technology Co. Ltd, was established in Poland which is responsible for sales and service of the machines throughout Europe. All the while, the UK branch of Bole was working steadily, increasing brand recognition in the local market.

As Hardeep Khera, responsible for the UK market, recalled: "The UK is a difficult market, but thanks to our work we have become an established player, as exemplified. For example, at Interplas 2023 in Birmingham, our impressive stand attracted a lot of interest where we demonstrated how well the new all-electric FE-A 230 tonne series injection moulding machine works. Initially, the UK branch acted as an agent and now we have evolved into the Bole branch through our joint work and understanding."

And indeed, in February this year, Bole Machinery UK became part of Bole Europe Technology. "This demonstrates how much importance we place on the UK market,” Khera continued. “The entry of Bole Machinery UK into the direct structure of Bole Europe Technology will result in many benefits for the UK market."

The incorporation of Bole Machinery UK is the next step for Bole Europe Technology in building its European strategy. Discussions are currently being finalised which will result in the establishment of a company in Germany in the near future. The activities above and the successive expansion of the agent network are significantly increasing the presence of the Bole brand in the European market.