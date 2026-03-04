Borche Machinery UK appoints Glen Eves as Business Development Director

Borche Machinery (UK) Co Limited has appointed Glen Eves as Business Development Director for the UK and Ireland. Boasting over 25 years of experience in the plastics injection moulding industry, Eves offers technical and commercial expertise as the company continues to expand its presence in the region.

Based out of the Borche UK headquarters in Kingswinford, he will focus on supporting new customers and helping them meet production goals. Eves’ remit covers the full UK and Ireland territory, where he will be working with manufacturers to identify opportunities for capacity growth and operational savings.

“The main factors for me were the broad offering of machine types and the clear focus on energy-efficient technology,” said Eves. “Being a daughter company, rather than an agent or distributor, provides a level of security and long-term commitment that is vital for our customers. While there will always be a place for European brands, the market is changing. With current cost-of-living and inflationary pressures, manufacturers are looking for ways to reduce capital expenditure and energy consumption without sacrificing quality. Borche products help them achieve both.”

About Glen Eves

Eves started his career in service engineering, progressing through technical management before moving into senior commercial roles over the last 15 years. He has held multiple leadership positions, including General Manager at Sepro Robotique, Sales Manager at Yushin Automation, and roles at Star Automation and Negri Bossi. This extensive background in robotics and automated solutions has resulted in Eves growing a comprehensive understanding of the entire production cell, beyond just the moulding machine itself.

The decision to join Borche was influenced by the company’s direct manufacturer status and stable reputation.

Interplas preparations

This appointment comes as the company is preparing for Interplas later this year. On the topic of Interplas, Eves continued, “I am excited to join the Borche family and look forward to my new role. Interplas will be a fantastic opportunity to connect with customers, old and new, to discuss how our servo-hydraulic and two-platen technologies can help their businesses move forward.”

Raymond Fok, General Manager of Borche Machinery UK, added, “With extensive experience in the plastics industry, Glen’s professionalism, honesty, and integrity make him a tremendous asset to our organisation. Together with our dedicated UK service team, he will play a key role in elevating Borche UK to new heights.”