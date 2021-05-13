Borche UK appoints new Sales Manager

Borche UK have appointed Robin Jesser to the role of Sales Manager.

Jesser has a wealth of experience within the plastics industry and in particular within the Injection Moulding field.

Jesser joins Borche from his the most recent position with Piolax and his past experience include prolonged spells with Hellermann Tyton in Manchester, Du Pont amongst others.

He will report to the Sales Director at Borche UK in Kingswinford and bolster the existing sales team to fill a vacancy in which has been created by the continued increasing popularity and demand for the Borche Servo Drive range of Moulding Machines.

He explained: “I am very pleased to be joining the team at Borche UK and look forward to help to build further on the already considerable achievements for the company within the UK over recent years."