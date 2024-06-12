Borealis appoints Stefan Doboczky as new CEO

The Supervisory Board of Borealis announced Stefan Doboczky as the new CEO of Borealis, effective July 1, 2024.

Daniela Vlad, chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Borealis and EVP Chemicals of OMV, said: “Stefan Doboczky brings a wealth of experience with an impressive leadership track record in the chemicals industry spanning over 30 years. I am delighted to welcome him to Borealis with his in-depth knowledge of our industry and his strong commitment to further elevating Borealis’ market leadership through its proven innovation and technological capabilities. OMV and ADNOC – both companies represented in the Borealis Supervisory Board – are supportive of this appointment. I look forward to working with Stefan Doboczky in his new role, as he takes the helm of a world-class company which is one of OMV Group’s pivotal driver for future growth.”

Expand Borealis Stefan Doboczky, new CEO of Borealis

Stefan Doboczky, the new CEO of Borealis, added: "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board of Borealis for the trust and look forward to further advancing Borealis’ development in the evolving chemicals sector. As a global leader in the area of polymers, Borealis is uniquely positioned in this market with its focus on innovation, sustainability and outstanding circular economy solutions.

"I look forward to exploring new strategic advancements with my new colleagues at Borealis and delivering sustained growth while tapping into new market opportunities internationally. I am looking forward to getting to know the Borealis community of customers and suppliers, but most of all its employees."

Stefan Doboczky’s career started in 1992, culminating in executive board and CEO positions at listed chemicals companies internationally. He held a position on the OMV Supervisory Board since 2019, from which he stepped down due to his new role at Borealis. Stefan Doboczky holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the Technical University Vienna and an MBA from IMD Lausanne.