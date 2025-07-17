Borealis partners AnQore to support circular and renewable value chains for acrylonitrile

Borealis partners with AnQore as the pair hopes to support the shift to a circular and renewable value chain for acrylonitrile (ACN). ACN is a chemical used in everyday products like cars, electronics, and water treatment solutions. The duo will supply Borealis’ sustainable feedstock, Borvida B-propylene, which is made from ISCC PLUS-certified non-food waste biomass. Chemically identical to conventional propylene, AnQore uses it as a building block for Econitrile-MB, a sustainable Mass-Balanced ACN.

“At AnQore, we’re striving to make the value chains for our specialist chemicals more sustainable, and that starts with the raw materials,” says Sjoerd Zuidema, CEO of AnQore. “We’re proud that, thanks to our partnership with Borealis, we’re able to offer the world’s first circular, mass-balanced acrylonitrile, and support our customers in making more sustainable products.”

This partnership demonstrates how Borealis is actioning the We4Customers strategy by empowering customers like AnQore to access high-quality circular materials, backed by a secure supply as well as the flexibility and support required to respond to changing market needs and regulations.

Thomas Van De Velde, Borealis Senior Vice President Base Chemicals, added, “This partnership shows that by working together across the value chain, we can unlock the value of waste. With AnQore, we’re developing innovative, high-performance solutions that support customers’ sustainability goals and help them prepare for future sustainable transformation.”

About Borvida B-propylene

Forming part of the Borvida portfolio, Borvida B-propylene provides the same properties and performance as traditional base chemicals but with a lower carbon footprint and helping users move away from fossil feedstocks. Based on the Mass Balance approach, renewable content is tracked through the value chain using a Chain of Custody model, meaning circular content can be traced and verified from source to final product.

About Econitrile-MB

Econitrile-MB, which uses Borvida B-propylene from Borealis and sustainable ammonia, has been in production for multiple years. The solution provides producers of ABS, acrylamide, carbon fibre, acrylic fibre, nitrile rubber, surfactants, and other advanced materials with a method to enhance the sustainability of products. With a carbon footprint up to 90% lower per kilogram than regular acrylonitrile, Econitrile is a more sustainable option.