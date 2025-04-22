Borealis unveils new recycled linear low density polyethylene grade

Borealis has unveiled its new recycled linear low density polyethylene grade (rLLDPE). The Austria-based polyolefin producer’s new grade utilises 85% post-consumer content and has been developed with mechanical recycling technology. Ideal for blown film applications across various packaging levels, the Borcycle M CWT120CL grade can also be used in stretch film, stretch hood, and film applications for the agricultural, industrial, and protective sectors.

× Expand Borealis Borealis introduces its Borcycle M CWT120CL.

Borealis and Ecoplast, an Austrian recycler the company acquired in 2018, have collaborated on this project since 2022. After working for two years to overcome challenges like incorporating high proportions of recycled content while also meeting the performance demands of flexible packaging, the duo created a material with high stretchability made possible by the low gel content. Additionally, the solution offers a high toughness-stiffness balance.

The polyolefin producer claims the solution meets the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) without compromising performance levels. The regulation came into force on February 11th and will apply from August 12th, 2026.

“With its impressive 85% post-consumer recyclate content, this new rLLDPE grade represents a major step on the path to a circular economy for plastics,” said Peter Voortmans, Commercial Director Consumer Products Flexibles at Borealis. “Borcycle M CWT120CL will help our customers meet their sustainability targets while maintaining the high-performance standards required for demanding flexible packaging applications - just one of the ways we’re re-inventing essentials for sustainable living.”