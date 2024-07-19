Borealis Scientific Innovation Award in plastics field calls for submissions

Key Highlights:

Borealis is looking for innovative ideas in the field of sustainable production, design and use of plastics.

The awards will recognise peer-reviewed publications or theses that describe an innovative idea within the focus area of new solutions for the sustainable production and use of plastics.

Applicants can submit their peer-reviewed publication or theses (publication paper, Bachelor, Master, PHD, Postdoc) until September 15, 2024 via the Borealis website.

As a global industry specialist in innovative solutions and technologies, Borealis is constantly on the lookout for new ideas that have the power to impact the world. With sustainability firmly at the core of its business, Borealis is looking for innovative ideas and potential collaboration partners to shape the future of our industry and our planet in order to re-invent essentials for sustainable living.

Achieving Borealis’ vision of leading a sustainable transformation through innovative plastics and base chemicals solutions to create a fully circular future requires fresh thinking. Through the Borealis Scientific Innovation Awards (BSIA), Borealis provides a platform for ideas that accelerate the circular transformation and encourages the dedication and diligence needed to drive sustainable progress.

This year, the BSIA will recognise peer-reviewed publications or theses (publication paper, Bachelor, Master, PHD, Postdoc) that describe an innovative idea within the focus area of new solutions for the sustainable production and use of plastics. This includes e.g. new catalysts, energy efficient polymerisation processes, recycling of polymers and polymeric materials for energy transformation.

The call for submissions is open to bold, disruptive thinkers from the professional and academic scientific communities, from entrepreneurs, engineers, chemical engineers and start-ups to university researchers. Applicants can submit their peer-reviewed publication or theses (publication paper, Bachelor, Master, PHD, Postdoc) until September 15, 2024 via the Borealis website.

Upon submission, a panel of high-level Borealis research representatives will carefully review the applications and select three winners. The awardees will be invited to present their work in person at an award ceremony at the Borealis Innovation Headquarters in Linz, Austria.

The awards consist of a certificate, a cash prize (EUR 5,000 for first place, EUR 2,000 for second place, and EUR 1,000 for third place), a Borealis-funded trip to Linz, Austria and the invaluable opportunity for exposure and networking.

“Through the Borealis Scientific Innovation Award, brilliant minds find a global stage to make a real impact. For Borealis, the collaborations are a great opportunity to be inspired and together we can make the transformation towards a more sustainable, circular future real,” said Craig Arnold, Borealis executive vice president Polyolefins, Circular Economy Solutions and Innovation & Technology.