BoReTech opens a new Indian subsidiary

BoReTech Group has opened its new subsidiary in Pune, Maharashtra. The move is a key milestone in the Group’s expansion and long-term commitment to the recycling sector in India.

× Expand BoReTech BoReTech opens Indian subsidiary

In 2007, BoReTech first started a PET bottle washing line in India. Now, the company’s advanced washing technologies and integrated fibre production solutions have aided the country’s growing recycled polyester sector. By the end of last year, the company had delivered 76 washing lines and 14 fibre production lines across India.

Establishing this new subsidiary reflects the company’s trust and support for its customers and partners in India. Looking ahead to the future, the company has three main priorities:

Supporting local manufacturing and delivery.

Providing comprehensive EPC and engineering capabilities.

Offering reliable spare parts and an after-sales service network.

About the inauguration event

The inauguration ceremony for the new facility brought together leading individuals across India’s recycling industry, including:

Mr Ou, President of BoReTech Group.

Mr Bharat B Mehta, Senior Vice President (RIL Business) of Reliance Industries.

Mr Vinod Mehta, Vice President (Corporate and Commercial) of RSWM.

Ms Alka Bhagat, Managing Director of Chemetall India.

Additionally, representatives from Unitec Fibers, Sri Chakra Polymer, Jageram, LNJ, Shree Laxmi Industries, Dalmia Polypack, Alliance Fibers, Shree Renga Polyester, SKJ Clean Enviro, Chemetall, Uflexx, Safar Ecopet, and other industry partners were in attendance.