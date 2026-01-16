Borough Ltd appoints Adam Ginger as Technical Sales Manager

Borough Ltd has strengthened its commercial team with the appointment of Adam Ginger as Technical Sales Manager.

Ginger's move to Borough Ltd means significant experience from the automotive sector, having built his career in safety restraints covering seatbelts, airbags and steering wheels, many of which involve injection-moulded components and decorative finishes.

His move to Borough marks a strategic step to apply his proven track record in business development to a broader range of industries and applications beyond automotive manufacturing.

David Brereton, Joint Managing Director of Borough Ltd, said: “Adam's appointment strengthens our commercial capability. His background in the automotive sector gives him deep technical knowledge of precision manufacturing and quality standards, which translates perfectly to what we do here at Borough. The automotive sector demands exceptional attention to detail and rigorous processes, and that experience is a real asset for us. But what particularly attracted us was his ambition to grow in new directions and tackle fresh challenges."

He continues, “We’re increasingly working with customers across multiple sectors beyond automotive, and Adam’s fresh perspective, proven sales abilities and hunger to build new relationships will be invaluable as we expand our horizons.”

Commenting on his appointment, Adam Ginger said: “I’ve had success growing business in my previous roles and wanted to transfer those skills, experience and contacts to a new environment and a new challenge. A role with Borough gives me the perfect opportunity to learn something new while working with different products, processes and crucially, customers across industries I haven’t previously served. While my background is mostly in automotive, I was keen to broaden my horizons and apply what I know about injection moulded parts and decorative finishes to new applications."

He concludes, “My focus this year is building strong relationships with Borough’s current customers, reconnecting with former customers who might benefit from our expanded capabilities and developing entirely new business. The goal is straightforward: to grow the company’s revenue significantly while helping customers discover exactly what Borough can achieve for them. We’re optimistic about the year ahead and recruiting talented individuals like Adam, who bring both technical understanding and commercial drive, is absolutely central to our growth plans.”