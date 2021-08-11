BPF Launches PolymerJobs.co.uk to Promote Plastics Industry Jobs

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has today launched PolymerJobs.co.uk, a new website that lists available positions within the industry.

The website specialises in plastics jobs, such as toolmakers, shift engineers, sales managers, project engineers, technicians, and many other roles critical to the industry. Companies are invited to submit their jobs to be posted on the site by filling out a form which asks important details about the role, a service that is initially free to BPF member firms.

The plastics industry has in previous years reported that finding skilled staff is a key area of focus for many companies, with a recent BPF survey finding that 42% of plastics companies report difficulty recruiting new staff. The new website is an initiative by the BPF to help recruit skilled individuals into the industry by helping to promote the excellent range of roles and opportunities to jobseekers.

Alongside the opportunity to post jobs, companies will also have the option to have their job featured and highlighted at the top of the search results page.

Director General of the British Plastics Federation, Philip Law, states:

“Led by the BPF Education and Skills Committee, this initiative is an important effort to help promote the great range of roles the plastics industry offers skilled individuals. For the industry’s continued and heathy growth, it is of course vital that individuals with key skills are matched up to the important roles that exist today. We hope that polymerjobs.co.uk can help contribute in this area, and the BPF will continue its work to help promote recruitment in the industry.”