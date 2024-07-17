BPF leads call for urgent action from new Exchequer Secretary

Key Highlights:

The BPF has co-ordinated the submission of a joint letter to the newly appointed exchequer secretary, James Murray MP, calling for an urgent response to the previous government’s mass balance consultation.

The letter argues that key investment decisions are happening now and companies are choosing to invest outside of the UK, as there is no certainty mass balance will be permitted within the scope of the PPT.

The letter has been signed by 14 organisations, many of which represent a large number of companies.

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has co-ordinated the submission of a joint letter to the newly appointed exchequer secretary, James Murray MP, calling for an urgent response to the previous government’s mass balance consultation. The consultation closed in October 2023 and there has been no response to this nor any indication of whether the government is likely to accept mass balance as a method for calculating recycled content within the UK Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT).

The letter argues that key investment decisions are happening now and companies are choosing to invest outside of the UK, as there is no certainty mass balance will be permitted within the scope of the PPT. This uncertainty inhibits green growth opportunities and prevents the innovations that have been developed within the UK from being commercialised here. The UK has an opportunity to be a leader in chemical recycling, the letter claims, but only if companies have the confidence to invest.

Chemical recycling is a key part of the circular economy, as it enables a wider range of products to be recycled and for more recycled content to be used in contact-sensitive applications. The new Defra minister has announced the development of a Roadmap to Zero Waste. Chemical recycling will be needed to achieve this, along with wider investment in the UK’s recycling infrastructure.

The letter has been signed by 14 organisations, many of which represent a large number of companies. It was signed by the BPF; Chemical Industries Association; Charted Institute of Waste Management; Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association; Environmental Services Association; Food and Drink Federation; Foodservices Packaging Association; Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining; Industry Council for Packaging and the Environment; National Association of Waste Disposal Officers; On-Pack Recycling Label; Plastics Europe; Packaging Federation; and RECOUP.

BPF director general Philip Law stated: "This letter shows representatives of the whole plastic supply chain, recyclers and waste management companies support mass balance and recognise its vital role in achieving a circular economy. We eagerly anticipate a response from the Exchequer Secretary and hope the frustrating uncertainty hovering over this hotbed of innovation ends soon, so the UK can unleash its potential as a leading nation in cutting-edge recycling technology."