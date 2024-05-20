BPF re-elects Nigel Flowers as president and announces Martin Hitchin as new VP

Key Highlights:

At its Annual General Meeting on 16 May 2024, members of the BPF’s council re-elected existing president Nigel Flowers for a further year and elected a new vice president, Martin Hitchin.

Martin Hitchin gained a degree in Combined Engineering at Coventry University before going on to do post graduate training in China. He has since worked in the manufacturing and construction sector for 35 years.

In 2023, the BPF welcomed 49 new members, taking membership up to 592 companies from across the entire UK plastics supply chain.

Martin Hitchin gained a degree in Combined Engineering at Coventry University before going on to do post graduate training in China, followed by an MSc at North London University in Polymer Science and Engineering. He has since worked in the manufacturing and construction sector for 35 years. Martin started working with REHAU in 1988 as an applications engineer. After numerous promotions he was made CEO at Rehau in 2007, where he has overseen steady evolution of the company and positive growth. Martin is also the vice chair of New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering (NMITE), a start-up engineering university in Hereford.

Commenting on the appointment, BPF director general Philip Law stated: "We are very pleased to have Martin Hitchin as the new vice president of the British Plastics Federation. His election is very well deserved. Martin has had a very distinguished career and is a highly valued member of the BPF Council. I am sure that he will be an excellent vice president, helping the BPF to continue to provide value to its members and promote the varied interests of our industry."

Director of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery UK and BPF president Nigel Flowers stated: "I happily welcome Martin Hitchin as vice president. His experience in several areas of plastic processing will be invaluable. Martin has a background in working with windows, pipes, automotive and also recyclers, so really offers a wealth of knowledge we can all benefit from."

Newly-elected BPF vice president Martin Hitchin added: "It is an honour to be voted in as vice president of the BPF. I have been involved with the trade association for many years and am aware of the wide variety of work it does to champion our industry. The work of the BPF Council helps to shape the approach and priorities of the organisation. I look forward to my new role and am keen to support the existing ambitions of the current president, Nigel Flowers."

The BPF’s AGM also provided key updates about the trade association, which has experienced encouraging growth. In 2023, it welcomed 49 new members, taking membership up to 592 companies from across the entire UK plastics supply chain. The BPF’s 2023 Annual Review, outlining its activities for its many groups and committees in detail, is available to view or download on the BPF's website.