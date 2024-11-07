Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies makes strategic expansion

Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies announced today it has acquired Seal Aftermarket Products (SAP), LLC., a Florida-based, aftermarket company that sells automotive transmission kits and components. SAP will be integrated into Freudenberg Sealing Technologies’ Corteco Division.

SAP sells a comprehensive line of automatic transmission rebuild kits, hard parts, components, electronic products and speciality tools.

Corteco specialises in the Independent Aftermarket with kits and components manufactured under the Corteco and TransTec brands. The integration of SAP will further enhance Corteco’s market strength and expand its reach in the aftermarket transmission space. SAP brands like Toledo Trans-Kits (TTK) will be maintained under the acquisition.

Enhancing global footprint

“This purchase broadens our portfolio and enhances our global footprint in the transmission repair market,” said Christian Dickopf, Senior Vice President of Freudenberg Sealing Technologie’s Corteco Division. “Business investments like this one will help us better reach new and existing customers with a complete line of speciality aftermarket vehicle solutions.”

Freudenberg’s purchase of SAP will change Corteco’s competitive landscape by offering the division more market access, especially in regions it has yet to penetrate. It also benefits the Corteco division in North America by consolidating the speciality aftermarket marketplace.

Being stronger, together

The TransTec and TTK brands are known for offering quality components to speciality aftermarket customers, with TransTec stronger in some markets and TTK stronger in others, noted Chris Petronella, Vice President, Corteco North America. “With TransTec and TTK under one company, we can make both brands stronger,” he said. “These brands complement one another.”

While TransTec is focused on aftermarket sealing products such as gaskets, radial shaft seals, speciality sealing components, TTK will add a focus on hard steel components such as clutches, drum assemblies and other transmission specialty steel components like valve assemblies that may need replacement in a transmission.

Despite changes in the global vehicle landscape, Dickopf says: “We see this as a substantial market and that is why we are investing in it,” Dickopf said. “While there will be a lot of technology transition at the OEM level in the foreseeable future, this is a commitment to the afterlife that internal combustion engine technologies will have for a substantial period of time.”