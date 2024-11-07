Brenntag Specialties doubles its existing laboratory space

Brenntag Specialties announced the extension of its CASE and Construction Innovation & Application Centre in Duisburg, Germany, doubling the existing laboratory space. This helps the company intensify its work in architectural paints, industrial coatings, adhesives and construction applications.

× Expand Brenntag Specialties

This means:

Investment in expanded capacity for customised solutions

Doubling of laboratory space to meet growing customer demand with enhanced technical capabilities

Advanced technologies for material testing and formulation, including radiation curing and high-definition surface analysis

Christine Bryant, Global President Material Science Brenntag Specialties, says: “By doubling the size of our Innovation & Application Centre after only two years of operations in Duisburg, we’re perfectly proving our commitment to providing our customers with world-class technical services and sustainable, customized solutions. This Innovation & Application Centre enables us to broaden our range of services and technologies in the fields of Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers and Construction materials to even better support our customers and partners in achieving their goals.”

The space offers new capabilities, including: