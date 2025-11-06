British Assessment Bureau announces plans to rebrand as Amtivo in 2026

British Assessment Bureau, a UK-based certification body and part of Amtivo Group, today announced plans to rebrand as Amtivo before the end of 2026.

The rebrand reflects a shared commitment across the Amtivo Group to deliver greater value, innovation, and impact for clients worldwide. It builds on British Assessment Bureau’s proud heritage while aligning it with Amtivo’s vision to be the most trusted and dynamic certification partner for organisations of all sizes.

Caroline Plumb, recently appointed CEO of Amtivo said: “Joining Amtivo at such a pivotal time is incredibly exciting. Bringing our teams and clients together under one strong global brand positions us to deliver even greater value, innovation, and impact in the years ahead. It’s about building on our history while looking confidently to the future.”

While the change involves a new name and logo, it opens new opportunities for clients, including access to a wider range of sector expertise, innovative resources, and the confidence of working with one of the fastest-growing certification bodies worldwide.

With its unified brand and shared purpose, Amtivo is set to deliver even more value to organisations across every sector as it continues to grow its presence in over 30 countries worldwide.