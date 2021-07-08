British Plastics Federation Launches New Careers Video To Promote the Industry To Young People

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has produced a video promoting careers in the plastics industry, to help inspire young people to consider plastics as a careers path.

× Expand Shutterstock Diverse Team of Young Brilliant Entrepreneurs and Office Specialists Have a Meeting, Talking, Using Digital Tablet Computer, Finding Solutions and Solving Problems. Talented Young People Working

The video can be accessed on the BPF website here: www.bpf.co.uk/polymer-zone/career-zone/why-work-in-the-plastics-industry

The inspirational video highlights the vital role plastics plays for society, including how critical plastics are in providing us modern healthcare, communications technology, packaging, transport, and much more.

Having previously engaged schools in its Polymer Ambassador scheme, training 85 polymer ambassadors from the industry, and reaching more than 3000 students across the UK, the BPF is providing this video to help support efforts engaging schools. The video is designed to be shown at careers fairs, in classrooms, and at other events where young people are contemplating career possibilities.

Supported by the Worshipful Company of Horners, and designed for a young audience, it covers intriguing job roles including product designer, engineer, technician, and sustainability professional. It also outlines the role of raw material producers, plastic processors, equipment suppliers, and plastic recyclers and in so doing helps make a young audience more familiar with how the industry operates as a supply chain.

Philip Law, Director General of the BPF, commented on the release:

“The BPF is proud to release this inspirational video that shows the exciting and impressive opportunities available within the UK plastics industry. This video reflects the everyday contribution that the industry and all its staff make to the modern world. The industry really does have a global scope, and we believe this short promotional film does an excellent job of introducing young people to just how important the plastics industry is to all our lives. We know that BPF members will be able to make excellent use of this resource, and we look forward to more work in this area to inspire those considering possible careers.”

The BPF is interested to hear from industry staff who would like to engage with their local schools, and has created a webpage for individuals to sign up to receive relevant updates. This can be accessed here or at www.bpf.co.uk/careers