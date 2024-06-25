Broadwater Mouldings achieves King's Award for Enterprise

Key Highlights:

On 6 May, Broadwater was recognised for its excellence in international trade with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise.

The company has won the King’s Award for International Trade in overseas sales over the last three years.

Overseas sales have grown by 90% over the three-year application period and the proportion of sales exported has increased to 66% of total sales.

× Expand Broadwater Mouldings Broadwater Mouldings team

Suffolk-based manufacturing company Broadwater Mouldings Ltd is one of 252 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise. On 6 May, Broadwater was recognised for its excellence in international trade.

Founded in 1971 and based just outside the picturesque Suffolk town of Beccles, Broadwater is a design engineering and composites manufacturing company, specialising in supplying high-quality moulded Fibre Reinforced Plastics (FRP), fabricated and finish-assembled FRP and vacuum-formed components into the medical, industrial and automotive sectors.

Broadwater’s diverse 170-strong workforce encompasses skills ranging from hand layup, press and spray laminating to engineering and technical design. Broadwater’s main market is Europe, where one of its key customers is based although its products are in daily use worldwide.

Broadwater’s market position has changed from purely a parts supplier to a strategic design partner for its main customers and has significantly expanded its manufacturing capabilities and processes in recent years. Overseas sales have grown by 90% over the three-year application period and the proportion of sales exported has increased to 66% of total sales. The company has won the King’s Award for International Trade in overseas sales over the last three years.

Managing director, Matt Herbert, said: “This award recognises the achievements of the entire Broadwater team, some of whom have worked in and have been dedicated to developing the business over decades. We have worked extremely hard to achieve the growth we have seen and this has inevitably presented challenges: every person working at both our manufacturing sites has risen to those challenges. I am extremely grateful to every one of our people and I am looking forward to continuing with them to build on our success. We are incredibly proud to be honoured with this award.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, was renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. Now in its 58th year, The Award programme is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful companies able to display the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.