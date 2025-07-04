Broadway appoints João Carrasco as Business Development Manager for Europe

Broadway is pleased to announce the appointment of João Carrasco as Business Development Manager – Europe, a strategic hire aimed at expanding the company’s presence across key European markets and deepening its international client relationships.

With academic qualifications in management, accounting and finance, alongside specialist training in quality management, occupational health and safety, and process optimisation, João combines strategic thinking with hands-on technical understanding. He joins Broadway with extensive experience in technical sales, project management, and customer development across the automotive and water treatment industries.

Fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, and conversational in French, João brings a multilingual and multicultural approach that will strengthen Broadway’s ability to engage effectively across diverse markets.

João’s career spans several key international positions, including In-House Representative for key suppliers at VW Autoeuropa in Portugal, Regional Manager for QLS Automotive in the UK, and most recently, Project Manager at Artein Grupo in Spain. João has managed operations and led projects across Portugal, Spain, and Latin and South America.

In his new position at Broadway, João will play a pivotal role in driving Broadway’s sales growth throughout Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and the Benelux region. These markets present significant opportunities for Broadway’s advanced materials and tailored solutions. After an initial induction period working within Broadway’s Suffolk-based production facility, João will spend much of his time visiting prospects and customers in mainland Europe.

João says, "This role is an exciting opportunity to contribute meaningfully to Broadway’s continued growth in Europe. I can’t wait to visit our European customers as we start to accelerate the momentum we’ve already established. I’ll bring a customer-first mindset, combined with hands-on technical sales experience and a collaborative approach to problem-solving. With regional knowledge and multilingual skills, I’m committed to building more of the lasting customer relationships which Broadway has thrived on for almost 30 years."

Looking ahead

João Carrasco’s appointment marks a significant step in Broadway’s international growth strategy. This role will be instrumental in enabling Broadway to deliver exceptional value to European moulders through the supply of high-quality masterbatches with seamless delivery services across Europe, attentive service and expert technical support.

As part of its ongoing commitment to raising brand visibility and strengthening customer relationships in the region, Broadway will be exhibiting at the K Show in Düsseldorf from 8th – 15th Octobe.