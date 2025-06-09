Broadway awarded EcoVadis Platinum sustainability rating

Family-owned UK masterbatch manufacturer Broadway is proud to announce the award of a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis. This achievement places Broadway in the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide.

× Expand Broadway

EcoVadis is the world’s leading provider of business sustainability ratings, having evaluated over 125,000 organisations globally across 220 industries and 180 countries. The EcoVadis assessment covers four key performance areas: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Broadway earned an overall score of 86%, with consistently strong performance across all four categories, moving from ‘Advanced’ to the ‘Outstanding’ bracket of the percentile distribution. The Platinum rating represents the highest level of recognition and marks a significant achievement for Broadway, progressing from Silver ratings in 2022 and 2023 and Gold in 2024.

Environmental Performance

Broadway scored an impressive 88% in the environmental section of the assessment. They also hold ISO 14001 certification – this internationally recognised standard for environmental management systems provides a framework from which to manage environmental responsibilities in a systematic and consistent way. The company endorses the United Nations Global Compact, aligning policies with global sustainability principles.

Broadway’s ESG report highlights that over 90% of the company’s energy mix comes from renewable sources, with a significant portion generated by 3,400 square metres of solar panels installed on the roof of its Suffolk factory in 2023. The company has implemented initiatives to reduce overall energy consumption, achieving year-on-year savings over the past two years. Broadway also commissions an independent Carbon Footprint Analysis annually, which shows that 97.5% of its emissions fall under Scope 3 – indirect emissions across its value chain. With this in mind, Broadway has adopted a sustainable procurement policy, aimed at ensuring suppliers uphold the same high environmental and ethical standards that Broadway demonstrates.

Additionally, Broadway’s ESG report illustrates a responsible approach to waste management; highlighting how an internal recycling initiative, combined with optimised purge processes has reduced plastic waste by over 300 tonnes in the past five years.

“We are more than thrilled to have achieved Platinum status in 2025” said Ted Bedingfield, Purchasing Manager at Broadway. “As a medium-sized, family-owned manufacturer, this independent recognition of our efforts means a great deal. We don’t have a dedicated sustainability department; our progress is a result of cross-functional commitment and practical action from all areas of our operations. It’s a demonstration of what can be achieved by working together towards a common goal, and reflects our deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, continuous improvement, and responsible business practices.”

Greener solutions

Broadway supports the plastics industry along the road to sustainability with materials and services designed to reduce the environmental impact of plastic manufacturing.

Broadway’s Greener Solutions include:

• NIR detectable blacks – unlike carbon black colourants, these masterbatches retain the potential for component detectability in NIR recycling facilities, whilst maintaining a rich black aesthetic.

• MasterFoam and GrapheneXcel – these additive masterbatches are designed to enable lightweighting and enhanced strength respectively. Both provide the opportunity to lower material demand, delivering economic and environmental advantages.

• Bio-filled compounds – up to 50% of oil-derived polymer can be substituted with bio-sourced alternatives. Broadway offers natural fillers which are by-products of other industries, finding a use for waste materials and delivering a distinctive, more natural product aesthetic.

• Sustainable material development and toll compounding – Broadway supports leading material innovators, offering technical support to optimise formulations as well as plastic compounding on an industrial scale. These projects include bio-based materials which are biodegradable and compostable.

• Colouring recycled plastics – For many years Broadway has worked with moulders and brand owners, assisting the adoption of recycled plastics into products and packaging. Their on-site colour matching suite offers a practical solution for approving colours formulated for use in products with significant recycled content. It’s regularly used by household brands to achieve swift and accurate colour development.

The recent award of the EcoVadis Platinum Sustainability Rating is a milestone that reinforces Broadway’s dedication to doing business responsibly and sets a high benchmark for other business striving to make a difference within the plastic manufacturing sector.