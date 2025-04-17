Broadway reports exceptional first quarter in roto powder sale

The impressive growth reflects both a surge in customer demand and Broadway’s strategic initiatives to enhance market presence and commercial appeal in the roto sector.

× Expand Broadway Colours

Key drivers of success

Two factors have contributed to this success: the release of a new roto powders brochure and the appointment of Connor Peck as Business Development Manager. Peck’s appointment reinforces a commitment to the rotomoulding industry by providing an experienced and dedicated point of contact for all roto powder enquiries.

Broadway’s recently launched roto powders brochure has significantly increased customer awareness of their extensive product range. Feedback indicates that many customers were previously unaware of the breadth of offerings. The company offers butene, hexene and octene grade powders, custom colours, standard colours, mottles and speciality materials which include:

Natural Powders – UV-stabilised and precision-ground to 500 microns

– UV-stabilised and precision-ground to 500 microns Supra-Linear – for high stiffness, exceptional toughness, and superior flowability

– for high stiffness, exceptional toughness, and superior flowability Flame Retardants – reducing flammability, enhancing thermal stability, and safety compliance

– reducing flammability, enhancing thermal stability, and safety compliance Antimicrobials – reducing surface bacteria by up to 99.9% for safer, cleaner products

– reducing surface bacteria by up to 99.9% for safer, cleaner products Foams – for the manufacture of lightweight yet strong products, with superior insulation properties

– for the manufacture of lightweight yet strong products, with superior insulation properties Flexibles – for enhanced flexibility, elasticity, and toughness

– for enhanced flexibility, elasticity, and toughness Conductive Powders – offering controlled conductivity for safe static dissipation

– offering controlled conductivity for safe static dissipation Recycled Powders – promoting circularity in plastics and reducing waste

– promoting circularity in plastics and reducing waste Pellets – a cost-effective alternative to powders with shorter lead times and lower MOQs

Orders for recycled polymer powders have increased following successful colour development and trial phases. The use of recycled content has historically posed challenges in the rotomoulding industry, but as circularity principles gain traction, demand for recycled powders continues to grow. Broadway now offers roto powders with up to 50% high-quality, certified post-consumer recycled LLDPE, thanks to recently established supply chains.

Rising sales volumes and declining polymer costs have enabled Broadway to secure raw materials at more favourable rates. As a result, Broadway has been able to offer roto powders at lower average price points than in previous years. Customers also use the company's call off service. Their finished materials are stored in cool, dry conditions inside Broadway’s large warehouse at their Suffolk-based manufacturing site. This ensures powders are available on a next-day service, and are delivered in the same condition customers would expect if they were fresh off the production line.

Business Development Manager, Connor Peck, said, “I’m delighted with the reaction we’ve had to our new brochure and the interest this has sparked in the specialist powders we produce. Our in-house technical capabilities allow us to develop custom powders – with colour, grade and additive formulations tailored to exact specifications."

Future innovation: GrapheneXcel

Broadway is currently exploring the potential of their GrapheneXcel material in powder form. Recent customer enquiries have sparked internal development work aimed at harnessing graphene’s remarkable properties for large-scale, rotomoulded applications. If successful, this material advancement has the potential to revolutionise the industry.