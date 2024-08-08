Broanmain Plastics reveals how plastics is overcoming satisfaction challenges

Key Highlights:

Broanmain Plastics takes look at how the plastics industry is bucking the satisfaction slump and reveals the latest results from the company’s annual customer survey.

Broanmain achieved a 98% overall satisfaction score in their latest customer survey, a 4% increase from the previous year, despite the UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) falling to its lowest level. Notably, the company scored 100% for meeting customer requirements and product quality.

Their efforts in maintaining high quality and service standards have resulted in 96% of customers expressing confidence in the company and willing to recommend it to others.

× Expand Broanmain Plastics

Customer delight is rooted in front line experiences. So it is satisfying for an SME like Broanmain Plastics to see that their sustained efforts and investments in everything from equipment to DE&I initiatives and organisational culture is delivering more than lip service.

Having achieved a 100% score in meeting customer requirements in the last 12 months, a 10% improvement on 2022/23, managing director Jo Davis reviews how this disproves the July 2024 UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI), which in comparison fell to its lowest level since the report began.

Tracking and comparing customer service performance across the UK economy, the UKCSI twice-yearly report has become one of the strongest barometers for benchmarking satisfaction. Given than one third of UK customers say in the latest report that they will pay more for excellent service, getting it right clearly is good for business.

Great expectations

Customer underpins the value of most organisations. Even in today’s automated, process driven society, delivering consistently great service is what keeps the cogs turning and business returning. Although some companies define client service their hallmark of success, living up to client expectations is a whole different ballgame. Mastering satisfaction extends way beyond talking a good talk.

In plastics processing, manufacturing especially, having a high level of technical competency, like good service, is table stakes, highlighted Jo. Key elements of good customer service in manufacturing include meeting deadlines reliably, communication and collaborations and delivering high-quality products.

While the year-on-year UKCSI average rating fell to 76.0 out of 100, dropping 1.7 points compared to, Broanmain’s overall satisfaction result for the same time period rose 4 percent to reach 98%. Although there showed a slight decline in order processing satisfaction, the appointment of Sam Matthews, Office, Internal Project, internal sales manager has addressed this with this score already showing improvements since Sam joined the company. Most importantly for the Dorking-based mass technical moulder, product quality satisfaction topped 100%.

Quality assured

Resolutely focused on delivering long-term customer value and providing a more personal touch has long been part of Broanmain’s customer-centric DNA, states Jo. “The results we achieved in the latest customer satisfaction survey exemplify these combined team efforts. Our ability to work together, get stuck in and collaborate on projects is probably the most authentic example of excellence,” reported Jo.

Transparency is another key takeaway from Broanmain’s latest survey. “Communication is a critical part of certainty and filters across all aspects of the manufacturing process. One of the largest lessons we can learn in time-sensitive supply chains like ours is what drives trust. Including why it’s not necessarily mistakes that push customers away, but the speed in which you explain, handle and resolve a situation,” explained Jo.

Increasing communication satisfaction to 93% (a rise of 8%), was one of the biggest improvements reported in the 2024 Broanmain survey. Bettered only by the 100% score (10% rise) for meeting customer requirements. The company’s handling of complaints was unchanged at 100%, while delivery satisfaction rose from 90% in 2023 to 96% in 2024.

Ease of doing business was another important point flagged in the recent Make UK Executive Survey 2024, with accessibility listed as a core reason that customers stay or do business with UK manufacturers.

Compared to 30% a year ago, more than half of UK manufacturers participating in the Make UK survey now regard the UK as being competitive. Indicative of this, Broanmain has reported another 30% uplift in reshoring enquiries from OEMs. Many cite the cost and quality control benefits of having direct access to local polymer processors that can manage all aspects of prototyping, tooling development and mass manufacturing through one partner.

Broanmain’s investments, including relocating production to one site, introducing early and late shifts to increase manufacturing capacity, and allocating dedicated enclosed spaces for compression moulding and assembly, demonstrates the company’s commitment move with the times. “Our survey showed that over 96% are confident in our diversity and believe we have the competence, skills and capacity to fulfil their future needs. As the ultimate sign of satisfaction, 96% would also recommend Broanmain to others.”