BusinessWaste investigates UK recycling waste exportation

With the amount of plastic waste being exported steadily increasing, BusinessWaste.co.uk's dry mixed recycling experts are investigating why the UK opts to export its recycling waste abroad. Even with its domestic recycling infrastructure, experts say that the UK’s limited capacity and rising processing and energy costs mean that councils and private companies will opt to export recyclable material to save costs. As a result, the UK’s existing recycling plants are shutting down, with jobs being lost, which is further increasing the amount of recyclable waste being shipped abroad.

Instead of utilising domestic infrastructure, the country continues to rely heavily on overseas processing for its recyclable waste, most significantly with plastic. Last year, the UK exported its plastic waste to a variety of countries, including:

Turkey (150,715 tonnes).

The Netherlands (104,786 tonnes).

Germany (51,006 tonnes).

Belgium (43,005 tonnes).

Malaysia (38,471 tonnes).

Indonesia (24,006 tonnes).

Although some waste is legitimately recycled abroad, more is burned, dumped, or mismanaged. This negatively contributes to global emissions and pollution in countries with weaker environmental regulations.

After Germany and Japan, the UK is the third-largest exporter of plastic waste, having exported 598,214 tonnes of plastic waste last year. This was an increase of 5% from 2023. Factoring in maritime emissions, that export may generate ~60,000 tonnes of CO₂ alone. If the UK opted to recycle this waste domestically, there would be a significant carbon saving. Recycling materials within the UK would eliminate shipping emissions, while also opening the potential for utilising secondary raw materials rather than virgin resources.

“The UK’s recycling system gives people the impression that their waste is being reused responsibly, but much of it simply becomes someone else’s problem overseas. What we’re seeing is a system that relies heavily on exports rather than on building long-term, sustainable infrastructure here at home,” said Mark Hall, dry mixed recycling expert at BusinessWaste.co.uk. “Until we invest properly in domestic recycling facilities, this cycle will continue, and the UK will remain dependent on other countries to handle materials that could easily be processed locally. The irony is that by exporting so much recyclable waste, we’re undermining both our environmental goals and the public’s confidence in recycling as a genuinely green practice.”