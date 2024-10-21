Cannon Afros broadens low-pressure elastomer solutions offering through new acquisition

Cannon Group has announced the acquisition of Polytec EMC Engineering, an Austria-based company, from PUR Holding. This is part of the company's strategic strengthening of the PUR-based elastomer business.

This deal enriches Cannon Afros’ portfolio with low-pressure, multi-component, PUR and BDO/Amin/MOCA machines, completing its offering to include all elastomer applications. PUR Holding will keep 25% of the shareholding while supporting Polytec EMC Engineering's growth course.

"In line with our growth strategy and to strengthen our leadership position in the PU industry, we needed to reinforce our offering in the elastomer machinery market," said Marco Volpato, President of Cannon Group. "Acquiring a top player in the industry with a technology that complements our own was the best choice to achieve that goal."

All employees of Polytec EMC Engineering will transfer to Cannon Group. The Polytec EMC Engineering business, under the name Cannon Polytec EMC, will remain technically independent at the Austrian site, leveraging the expertise and resource availability of Cannon Afros' R&D. The two departments will collaborate to exchange knowledge and develop new ideas.

As Peter Stinshoff, Managing Director of Polytec EMC Engineering, states: "With its 60 years of experience in the market, the wide portfolio, and the global presence with branches and subsidiaries, Cannon is the ideal match to consolidate the Polytec EMC business in the future."

Cannon Afros entered the elastomers market about ten years ago, building on its polyurethanes experience. Currently, the company supplies high- and low-pressure machines for several elastomer applications. While high-pressure technology is used for high-volume production of parts with fixed physical and mechanical characteristics, low-pressure elastomer casting is ideal for a full range of applications, including pigs, rollers, sievers, scrapers, dampers, gears, belt drives and wheels.

"Polytec EMC is renowned for its strong technical expertise and the high quality and high dosing accuracy of its elastomer casting machines. When we combine this with Cannon’s global reach in the elastomers market, that's a perfect match." said Stefano Andreolli, Sales & Marketing Manager at Cannon Afros.