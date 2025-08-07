CARBIOS signs agreement with Indorama Ventures

CARBIOS and Indorama Ventures have announced a multi-year commercial deal which will see the former supply recycled monomers that will be transformed into filaments by the polyester production specialist. Said filaments will be used by Michelin for tire reinforcement. This agreement highlights the industrial fabrics market's interest in high-quality r-PET derived from enzymatic recycling.

The commercial deal covers the supply of biorecycled monomers from CARBIOS’ Longlaville plant that will then be transformed into r-PET filaments by Indorama Ventures. Finally, they will be integrated by Michelin into its tire manufacturing process. Using its enzymatic PET recycling technology, CARBIOS will produce monomers from complex PET waste at its future industrial site in Longlaville. While Indorama Ventures will handle the repolymerisation and production of technical filaments.

This agreement forms part of the pre-commercialisation momentum of CARBIOS’ future industrial site, following the signing of the first sales contract for biorecycled PET with two global cosmetics leaders.

“This commercial agreement with Indorama Ventures marks a new step in the realisation of our industrial project. It confirms the trust of Indorama Ventures and Michelin in our PET biorecycling technology,” said Vincent Kamel, CEO of CARBIOS. “Alongside the commercial successes already achieved in cosmetic packaging applications, this agreement illustrates our ability to deliver innovative solutions to the most demanding industries, particularly industrial filaments for tire applications and, more broadly, textile.”

Fabien Gaboriaud, Director of Circularity and Renewable & Recycled Materials at Michelin Group, added, “This partnership is a tangible expression of our commitment to turning complex waste into high-performance materials. By integrating enzymatically recycled r-PET into our tires, we are marking a new milestone on our journey toward achieving 100% renewable and recycled materials by 2050 — all while staying within planetary boundaries. It is by combining innovation, industrial excellence, and close collaboration with trusted partners that we are building a strong and lasting circular model.”

“This alliance with both CARBIOS and Michelin, underlines our commitment to plan ahead and take a leading role in shifting the industry towards circularity”, concluded Renato Boaventura, Global Market Head Mobility at Indorama Ventures.