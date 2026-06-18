Carbios announces the appointment of Benoît Grenot as its new Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Vincent Kamel, who had expressed his desire to retire. Grenot was selected by the Board of Directors and started in his new role on June 1, 2026.

× Expand Carbios Carbios appoints Benoît Grenot as its Chief Executive Officer

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to warmly thank Vincent Kamel for his commitment and the work accomplished in a demanding environment,” said Isabelle Parize, Chair of the Board of Directors of Carbios. “His leadership enabled significant progress, notably the signing of a strategic partnership with Wankai New Materials, major advances in the Longlaville plant construction project, as well as rigorous management of the Company’s operating expenses. The appointment of Benoît Grenot as Chief Executive Officer reflects our desire to ensure continuity and stability in the Company’s governance. His international experience, particularly in China, as well as his leadership, will be key assets in implementing our strategic priorities.”

Kamel added, “I am proud of the progress achieved alongside the Board of Directors and the teams, and I thank them for their commitment. I have full confidence in Benoît to lead the next phase of the Company’s development.”

“I am honoured by the trust placed in me by the Board of Directors to assume these new responsibilities, and I intend to build on the work already underway. I will also ensure that all teams, whose strength I already fully appreciate, are mobilised around the Company’s strategic priorities, with a spirit of commitment and sustainable performance,” concluded Grenot.