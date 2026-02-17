Carbon appoints Jason Rolland as Chief Technology Officer

Carbon has appointed Jason Rolland as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Having been with Carbon for over 12 years, Rolland was one of the company's earliest hires and has extensive experience in launching new technologies to market within the start-up ecosystem.

× Expand Carbon Jason Rolland has been promoted to the position of Chief Technology Officer at Carbon

“I’m humbled and excited to take on this challenge,” said Rolland. “Over the past 12 years, I’ve really grown to love this space and this technology. I think additive manufacturing is critically important to building the next generation of products that impact our society, and I think Carbon is well-positioned to lead this effort.”

Phil DeSimone, Co-Founder and CEO of Carbon, added, “I couldn’t be more excited about having Jason in this role. He has been a prolific innovator and leader since he joined Carbon in the early days and is responsible for many of the company’s largest revenue products. I am excited to have him lead Carbon’s broader product development and R&D organisation as we continue to lead the way in additive manufacturing technology and solutions.”

About Jason Rolland

Rolland earned his PhD in 2005 under Carbon Co-Founder Joseph DeSimone. During his time at Carbon, he built the materials team and co-invented the company's patented dual-cure resin platform. He also oversaw the launch of multiple resin products that revolutionised the additive manufacturing space.

Before his work at Carbon, Rolland was a Co-Founder of Liquidia, Inc. He is a recognised expert in additive manufacturing and an innovative inventor, with over 60 issued U.S. patents and an additional 45 pending.