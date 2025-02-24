Cathay Biotech to exhibit breakthrough thermoplastic bio-based composite materials at JEC World 2025

Cathay Biotech has announced that it will showcase a selection of its thermoplastic bio-based composite materials at JEC World 2025. The solutions can be used in automotive light-weighting, new energy, construction, eVTOL, and consumer electronic applications, helping to move these sectors forward, particularly regarding sustainability.
The company’s continuous fibre-reinforced, bio-based polyamide thermoplastic composite materials (bio-PPA CFRT) are high-performance, renewable resources that Cathay Biotech hopes will outperform traditional materials. Additionally, the materials are believed to have “significantly lower carbon emissions,” and can also be recycled and re-used because of their thermoplastic elements.
Boasting high mechanical properties, processibility, and weatherability, these materials could go on to replace the likes of steel, aluminium, and thermosetting materials. The bio-PPA CFRT materials can be used in a variety of applications including structural design, simulation, and moulding processes to aid with improving production efficiency and reducing manufacturing costs.
If you are attending the JEC World 2025 exhibition (4-6 March) at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in France, you will be able to locate Cathay Biotech in Hall 5 L02.