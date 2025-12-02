Sealed Air Corporation is set to be acquired by CD&R, a leading private investment firm with industrial and packaging industry experience. The all-cash transaction has an enterprise value of $10.3 billion. Under the agreement, Sealed Air stockholders will receive $42.15 in cash per share. This represents a premium of 41% to Sealed Air's unaffected stock price as of August 14, 2025, and a premium of 24% to Sealed Air’s 90-day VWAP as of November 12, 2025.

× Expand Sealed Air Corporation CD&R acquires Sealed Air Corporation.

“After careful review of strategic alternatives over the past year, the Board is confident that this transaction delivers significant value and is in the best interests of our stockholders and the Company,” said Henry R. Keizer, Chairman of the Board of Sealed Air. “Furthermore, this transaction represents a realisation of immediate and certain value for Sealed Air stockholders at a substantial premium and enables the Company to execute its long-term strategic vision.”

Dustin Semach, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sealed Air, added, “Today marks an inflexion point in Sealed Air’s history, and we look forward to embarking on this next phase of growth in partnership with CD&R. This transaction delivers significant and derisked value to Sealed Air stockholders while accelerating our ongoing transformation. CD&R’s partnership will enhance our ability to invest in growing our Food and Protective businesses while maintaining a customer-first approach. Through more rapid innovation, expanded capabilities and broader reach, we will create more value for our customers and more opportunities for our employees.”

“Sealed Air is an exceptional global business with a talented leadership team, leading franchises and attractive underlying fundamentals,” concluded Rob Volpe, Partner at CD&R. “The Company has a strong foundation in its industry leadership, committed employee base, deep customer and supplier relationships, differentiated product portfolio and demonstrated operating capability. We are committed to supporting Sealed Air’s continued investment in its people, assets, and product portfolio. We have great respect for Sealed Air’s senior leadership team and look forward to partnering with them.”