Cedo has acquired Italian polyethene recycling specialist, Polimero S.r.l. The move strengthens the producer and recycler of flexible plastic films’ position, while also expanding its operational footprint into southern Europe. Additionally, the acquisition will improve access to recycled material streams and boost flexibility when it comes to supplying consistent, high-quality recyclates.

× Expand Cedo Cedo acquires Polimero S.r.l.

“This marks another key milestone in executing our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to advancing circular solutions in our industry,” said Thierry Navarre, CEO of Cedo.

Cedo’s latest move builds upon other recent acquisitions and represents another step in the company’s long-term growth strategy. The duo will work closely together to ensure a smooth integration.

About Polimero S.r.l.

Polimero has almost 40 years of experience in transforming flexible plastic waste into high-quality recycled LDPE granulates. The Rovigo-based company produces around 9,000 tonnes of material each year and supplies a variety of industrial applications.