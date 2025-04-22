Cedo strengthens leadership in flexible plastic film circularity with Plasta Group acquisition

Cedo has announced its acquisition of one of Europe’s largest polyethylene recyclers, producers, and suppliers of sustainable plastic products, Plasta Group. The move strengthens the sustainable FMCG private label solutions specialist’s position as a leading flexible plastic films circularity provider in Europe. Additionally, Cedo has expanded its presence in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and Scandinavia.

× Expand Cedo Cedo acquires Plasta Group.

The combined organisation boasts an annual capacity to recycle over 200,000 tons of plastic waste. Plastic bags made with recycled contents can then be manufactured, as well other film-based products. Cedo can now offer an expanded range of sustainable solutions that meet the growing demand for circularity in flexible plastics.

“Plasta Group’s expertise and shared commitment to sustainability align perfectly with our vision,” said Thierry Navarre, CEO of Cedo. “This partnership strengthens our ability to lead the circular economy in our sector, delivering innovative solutions to our customers and driving a more sustainable future.”

About Plasta Group

Based in Vilnius, Lithuania, Plasta Group operates modern manufacturing plants in Lithuania and Sweden. With a 60-year history within the industry, the company employs over 500 skilled professionals, recycles over 45,000 tons of post-consumer waste plastic, and produces more than 36,000 tons of refuse sacks and film products. Plasta Group is well-known for its sustainability efforts, holding EcoVadis Silver, ISO 9001, 14001 & 45001, Blue Angel, RAL, and RecyClass certificates.