Celanese is set to advance its Grow & Fortify strategy

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) announces a critical production network optimisation step to support its ‘Grow & Fortify’ strategy for the company’s Engineered Materials business. The past several years have seen Celanese take significant measures to ensure the reliability of supply through investing in compounding assets globally.

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As a result of Celanese’s announcement, the company’s Engineered Materials compounding facility in Ulsan, South Korea, will close, with all manufacturing and production operations at the facility ceasing immediately. All customer contractual obligations will be fulfilled, with the company ensuring a smooth transition of production and compounding activities to other locations in the region.

The production volumes from the Ulsan facility will be transferred to its Nanjing and Shenzhen plants in China, as well as its plant in Silvassa, India. These actions will fortify the operating structure of the Engineered Materials business, optimising costs and manufacturing production footprint