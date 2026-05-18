Celanese announces new strategic initiatives

Celanese Corporation has introduced a series of strategic initiatives that are designed to enhance capabilities, strengthen competitiveness, simplify its manufacturing footprint, while also prioritising supply continuity for the customers of its Engineered Materials business. The company is repositioning its nylon business to boost competitiveness and create a resilient platform for the future, without compromising customer confidence, product quality, or Celanese’s ability to innovate its existing polymer production assets or speciality polymerisation capability.

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As part of its repositioning plans, the company will close its Sakra, Singapore, unit, while also optimising its North American nylon 6,6 polymerisation production facilities in Richmond, VA and Washington, WV, which will reduce overall polymer production. The Sakra facility will continue operation until the end of July this year to ensure a smooth, safe operational shutdown process.

“Our business strategy reflects a deliberate series of growth-oriented measures across our current product portfolio with the goal of optimising the supply chain, improving performance and increasing operational agility,” said Todd Elliott, Senior Vice President, Celanese Engineered Materials. “This nylon alignment is part of Celanese’s broader ‘Grow & Fortify’ agenda in Engineered Materials, which aims at sharpening how the business supports customer growth and development while strengthening the operating foundation that ensures reliable, competitive product supply.”

Celanese is also advancing a set of complementary actions across its Engineered Materials network, aligning its capabilities with heightened customer requirements. These include advancing steps toward commencing liquid crystal polymer-related operations in China, speciality compounds production upgrades in Europe, introducing new processes for medical-grade compounding in Asia, and implementing targeted product mix enhancements and localisation in India.

Elliott concluded, “We are reshaping how and where nylon polymer is produced and sourced across our global network, and we will do so with disciplined execution. Throughout this process, reliability and customer confidence remain a priority. We are sequencing actions thoughtfully with our customers’ experience in mind and with the goal of maintaining continuity of supply and product quality every step of the way.”