Celanese Corporation opens its expanded Michigan Technology Centre (MTC), strengthening its US-based innovation footprint and advancing its Engineered Materials 2026 growth strategy. The Centre is designed to enable earlier customer engagement, faster development cycles, and deeper technology integration across its materials portfolio.

× Expand Celanese Celanese opens its expanded Michigan Technology Centre

The newly expanded MTC brings together piloting, application development, and advanced engineering prototyping capabilities. This integration modernises Celanese’s ability to collaborate with customers on next‑generation material solutions. Additionally, the expansion sees the relocation of the Santoprene TPV piloting operation from Houston, Texas. This will minimise overall costs, while also creating a centralised hub for extrusion development, foaming technologies, and advanced engineering.

“The Michigan Technology Centre represents a major step forward in our commitment to innovation and the long‑term growth of our EM business,” said Todd Elliott, Senior Vice President, Engineered Materials. “By bringing advanced development capabilities closer to our customers while improving efficiencies, we strengthen our ability to co‑create differentiated solutions and drive the next wave of growth with our development partners.”

The Troy facility was expanded by over 10,000 square feet with a new high‑bay processing space, plus 3,000 square feet of modified areas, including a new control room, electrical room, and future office space. Whereas the Auburn Hills site received almost 4,000 additional square feet with an updated lab and innovation space. Both projects were completed with no Tier 1 or Tier 2 safety or environmental incidents.

Key benefits of the newly expanded facility: