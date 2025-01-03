Ceramicx loves the pressure

Ceramicx has long been a co-exhibitor with the British Plastics Federation (BPF) at Chinaplas – a key market for the company’s Infrared heating elements for thermoforming. The company exports IR components and platens for thermoforming to 61 countries, and UK-based high-volume customers like Linpac.

Ceramicx’s latest innovative investments in pressure casting systems and related technology have elevated it above international competitors both for quantity and quality.

The change to pressure casting technology was triggered when a leading Tier 1 automotive lighting supplier asked for a new-design volume product – a low voltage IR DC heater to de-ice headlights with LED lighting.

Having used pressure casting methods to complete this project, Ceramicx realised that pressure casting technologies, which are normally deployed to manufacture ceramic tableware, could be expanded to make IR elements and systems for thermoformers.

Five pressure casting machines were installed by moving the bulk of Ceramicx element production from manual bench casting to automated and semi-automated industrial production.

The net result of the production changes – accounting for an investment of some 2.4 million Euros in the past four years – has been revolutionary. The reliability of supply, design, consistency of parts and increased productivity has helped stabilise the supply side while producing a technically advanced, quality product at a competitive price.

Ceramicx can make IR heating products and systems bespoke for thermoformers at the start of any project and get retrofit thermoforming systems to order. Thermoforming clients can discuss shapes and ideas for parts, elements and platens and get the tools designed, prototyped and built in-house. They can also get the products checked, environmentally tested and into full production in weeks.

Once the design phase is complete for the customer, the focus shifts to the tool room. An expert tool-making team boasts high-precision DMG Mori machines and casts the resin-based mould.

When the products first come off the pressure casting line, Ceramicx tests their fitness-for-purpose in the company’s purpose-built laboratory. This facility has a dedicated workforce and houses an automated test machine, an environmental test chamber and other devices that simulate all conditions in the field.

Every industrial innovation carries a disruption factor and a cost, but the benefits of pressure casting processes over traditional craft production have been clear throughout.

Having had the vision to make a unique pressure casting leap, Ceramicx is once more in pole position for thermoforming heat work supplies.