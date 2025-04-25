Charting the next chapter at MGS

Judson Smythe is the new Managing Director of MGS Technical Plastics with immediate effect.

Forming a critical part of the company’s wider growth strategy, incumbent Managing Director Neil Garrity will continue to serve as Chair. Mark Preston is the new Commercial Director. Following a management buy-in by all three leaders in mid-2024, the transition to Managing Director will be seamless, assures Judson.

Judson confirms that all three leaders, along with founder John Sturgess, remain totally aligned in their vision for MGS Technical Plastics.

He says, “I am honoured to accept the position of Managing Director. The company’s unwavering commitment to people, progress and culture has propelled us through 50 years of success, and I’m humbled to continue John and Neil’s legacy and be part of this journey. By being good stewards of the firm and staying true to our core values, I’m confident that MGS will continue to rapidly grow, evolve and navigate commercial challenges for many more decades.”

Pyramid of progress

Mark, Judson and Neil began their careers as apprentice toolmakers; Judson in South Africa and Mark as one of the first to complete a UK technician engineer's apprenticeship. Having worked their way up within the Lancashire business makes the MGS leadership team uniquely positioned to appreciate the diverse career pathways and progression opportunities, relays Judson.

Like Chair Neil Garrity, Judson swiftly climbed the ranks in operations and technical, steering MGS towards its vision. Welcoming the appointment of Judson as his successor, Neil comments, “This next leadership chapter is all part of our succession strategy and ambitious growth plans that will drive the business forward.”

Offering additional holiday leave for long serving team members is just one perk that Judson announced when sharing the leadership changes. He also confirmed that expansion of the company’s physical footprint utilising adjacent premises for more office and factory space is also rapidly taking shape.

Since moving to its current location in 2013, MGS Technical Plastics has invested more than £3 million in its new facility, enhancing its operations with modern, efficient machinery, industry 4.0 technology, and the development of its people.