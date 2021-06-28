Chase Plastics bolsters Management Team with key appointments

UK based Chase Plastics has strengthened its management team with the recent appointment of three new hires. The business has enjoyed sustained growth since its acquisition in 2018 and the new talent will enable it to optimise the growing demand for RECOTHENE - its recycled polythene pellet range. From Supply Chain to SHEQ to Maintenance management, the appointees bring a variety of management and leadership skills.

With over 10 years’ experience in the plastics industry, Amylee Tiley brings a wealth of safety, health, environmental and quality management experience to the SHEQ Manager role. In addition to determining the strategic direction of the SHEQ programme and auditing operational practice, Amylee will oversee and coordinate work systems to ensure that all products continue to meet the highest quality standards.

Taking on the newly created Supply Chain Manager role is Tanya Childerhouse, an experienced supply chain professional with a successful track record in sourcing, negotiation and purchasing to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs. Experienced in the fuel and renewables sectors, Tanya will further develop the business’ supply chain strategy to ensure the highest levels of customer service.

Fulfilling the role of Maintenance Manager is Alphonzo Lawrence, an experienced engineering professional with a background in the gas industry. In addition to re-designing maintenance procedures to accommodate recent infrastructure investments, Alphonzo will project manage all machinery installations and will oversee service operations across the business’ manufacturing facilities.

Speaking of the recent appointments Johnstone Smith, Managing Director, Chase Plastics said: “I am delighted to welcome these experienced, skilled professionals to the management team. Their combined expertise supports our business growth plan and will help to take Chase Plastics forward.”