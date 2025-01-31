Circularix doubles its recycled PET production capacity

Circularix has announced that its second production facility, located in Ocala, Florida, will start operations by the end of Q1 this year. The move is set to double the company’s output, building on the success of Circularix’s Pennsylvania facility. Each facility will have the ability to produce 55 million pounds of food-grade, post-consumer rPET pellets annually.

× Expand Circularix Circularix expands production capabilities.

Circularix’s new facility will strengthen the company’s network of recycling facilities across the USA. Further facilities in Texas and West Coast states are planned for the future.

The expansion comes at a time were beverage brands and consumer packaged goods companies must increase the recycled content in their packaging to meet voluntary commitments and state mandates. Circularix’s expansion will play an important role in helping others reach their sustainability goals.

“The completion of our Ocala facility represents a crucial step in our commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality recycled materials,” said Jason Farahnik, Co-Founder and EVP. “This expansion aligns with our goal of helping companies achieve their sustainability objectives. We also plan to double capacity at our Pennsylvania facility later this year, bringing our total production to 165 million pounds, tripling our current output.”