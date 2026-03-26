CIWM (Chartered Institution of Wastes Management) has appointed Marcus Gover as its new Junior Vice President. Gover succeeds Liz Parkes MBE, who will become Senior Vice President later this year. He brings over 30 years of leadership experience to the role, having spearheaded major sustainability initiatives on an international scale. Throughout his career, he has worked to bridge the gap between technical innovation and large-scale environmental policy.

× Expand CIWM CIWM appoints Marcus Gover as its Junior Vice President

Most recently, Gover served as Director of the Minderoo Foundation’s Plastics Initiative, which saw him lead teams across Australia, Asia, and Europe, tackling plastic pollution. He was also CEO of WRAP, where he worked to enhance the sustainability of product and food systems to benefit a regenerative circular economy.

“It is an honour to be elected to the CIWM Presidential Team. Having led international business and sustainability initiatives for over 30 years, I have seen how essential cross-sector collaboration is to achieving total systems change,” said Gover. “I look forward to contributing my experience in global policy and technical services to help ensure CIWM remains at the forefront of the transition toward a sustainable circular economy.”

Dan Cooke, Director of Policy, Communications, and External Affairs at CIWM, added, “We are delighted to welcome Marcus to the Presidential Team. Through his service as a Trustee on our board and his contributions to the CIWM Policy & Innovation Forum, he is already a highly valued part of the organisation’s governance. Marcus’s background as a scientist and his extensive experience in environmental leadership add further depth to our presidential team. His ability to align technical expertise with practical, high-level policy will be a significant asset as we continue to lead and support our professional community.”

The Presidential Inauguration, where Parkes will become Senior Vice President, will mark several key leadership transitions, including: