Clarity Plastics, which was formed in 2025 following the acquisitions of Barkley Plastics and LVS, is celebrating its successful ISO 14001 accreditation. The company’s investment in new energy-saving processes, the installation of solar panels and its commitment to becoming ‘greener’ have paid off.

× Expand Clarity Plastics Clarity Plastics achieves ISO 14001 environmental standard

It has taken the business just four months to register its interest in the environmental standard, pass its first stage audit in July and the second one in August. The accreditation covers the firm’s Birmingham and Telford sites and has rubber-stamped the robust nature of its integrated management system. During both audits, the business was praised for the detailed procedures it has in place, which demonstrates how the company hopes to reduce its carbon footprint and boost its recycling efforts.

“Achieving ISO 14001 accreditation across both our Birmingham and Telford sites is an important milestone for the business,” said Kevin Robinson, Managing Director of Clarity Plastics. “It demonstrates our continued investment in responsible, efficient manufacturing and gives our customers further confidence that environmental performance is embedded within the way we operate. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to investing in modern technology, reducing our environmental impact and creating sustainable opportunities across both facilities. Importantly, the ISO 14001 accreditation has already led to a raft of new orders, as well as giving existing customers confidence that they are working with a supplier that is committed to minimising its impact on the environment.”

Clarity Plastics specialises in providing high-quality injection moulding services to customers in the automotive, construction, electronics, retail and medical sectors. The firm has access to 50 moulding machines and best-in-class assembly facilities, with the recent £500,000 investment in a Bole 1500 tonne machine giving it the capacity to produce larger, heavier mouldings that require a higher clamp force.

Ian Byrne, Group Director of People & Culture at Clarity Plastics, added, “The ISO 14001 achievement is the latest step forward in our journey and reflects the commitment and hard work of our collective team. Environmental responsibility is not simply about documented procedures; it is about creating a culture in which our people understand the part they play in reducing waste, improving efficiency and supporting continuous improvement. We will continue to engage and develop our employees so that sustainability remains part of our everyday decision-making and our long-term plans for the business.”