Clean Vision breaks ground at Clean-Seas West Virginia facility

Clean Vision Corporation has announced the successful ground-breaking of its Clean-Seas West Virginia (CSWV) facility located in Belle, West Virginia. The 50-tons-per-day (initially) plastic pyrolysis facility is a key step in advancing the region’s role in the global circular economy movement.

× Expand Clean Vision Corporation Clean Vision Corporation breaks ground on Clean-Seas West Virginia facility

“This is more than just a ground-breaking - it's a new chapter for West Virginia's clean energy future,” said Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision Corporation. “I couldn't be prouder of our team. We're well on our way to commissioning this facility and expect to be operational in Q4 of this year.”

The new facility is expected to provide over 40 high-paying technical and operational jobs during its initial phase. If the expansion goes as expected, then the facility could create over 100 full-time jobs.

Over 100 individuals attended the event, including:

West Virginia State Treasurer, Larry Pack.

Speaker of the House, Roger Hanshaw.

Representatives for U.S. Senators Shelley Moore-Capito and Jim Justice.

Congresswoman Carol D. Miller.

CSWV showcased its Training, Research and Evaluation unit during the event. The unit is already on-site and undergoing final preparations ahead of its activation later this month. Feedstock agreements are already in place, with the company finalising its offtake agreement.

Bates added, “Our commitment to West Virginia is long-term. This facility will not only help reduce plastic waste but also position the state as a leader in clean energy innovation.”

Clean-Seas West Virginia forms part of Clean Vision's broader mission to build the global Plastic Conversion Network. This will see post-use plastics diverted from landfills, incinerators, and the world's oceans, instead being converted into precursors for circular plastics and other valuable products.