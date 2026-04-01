Clearfield Envirotech achieves RecyClass accreditation

Clearfield Envirotech is proud to announce the successful achievement of RecyClass accreditation, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, quality, and innovation within the plastics recycling industry.

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Operating at the forefront of plastic recycling, Clearfield Envirotech specialises in the processing of post-consumer and post-industrial waste into recycled LDPE and LLDPE pellets. These materials are carefully selected, processed, and refined to ensure consistent quality and performance, enabling their reuse in demanding applications such as flexible packaging. By transforming waste into valuable raw materials, the company plays a vital role in reducing reliance on virgin plastics and lowering the environmental impact of packaging production.

The achievement of RecyClass accreditation demonstrates that Clearfield Envirotech meets stringent European standards for traceability, process control, and recycled content verification. It provides customers with confidence that the materials supplied are produced responsibly, with full transparency throughout the recycling process. In an industry increasingly driven by regulatory requirements and sustainability targets, this certification is a powerful assurance of compliance and credibility.

Sustainability is at the core of Clearfield Envirotech’s operations. The company is committed to minimising environmental impact through responsible sourcing, efficient processing, and continuous improvement of its recycling methods. Initiatives such as participation in Operation Clean Sweep and membership with the British Plastics Federation further highlight this dedication to best practice and environmental stewardship.

A key focus for Clearfield Envirotech is the production of high-quality recycled pellets suitable for reintroduction into the packaging supply chain. Through rigorous quality control procedures, including melt flow index testing, film trials, and retained sampling, the company ensures that its products meet the performance requirements of its customers. Particular emphasis is placed on reducing gel content and maintaining consistency, both critical factors for film extrusion applications.

The recently developed Premium Plus grade is a prime example of this commitment to quality. Produced from a carefully controlled, single-source feedstock, it delivers low gel levels and excellent clarity, making it ideal for applications where performance and visual quality are essential. This demonstrates Clearfield Envirotech’s ability to not only meet industry standards but to exceed customer expectations.

Looking ahead, Clearfield Envirotech continues to invest in its processes and capabilities. Plans to introduce advanced washing technology will further enhance material quality, enabling even greater control over contamination and gel levels. This forward-thinking approach ensures the company remains at the cutting edge of recycling innovation.

In conclusion, the achievement of RecyClass accreditation is a testament to Clearfield Envirotech’s dedication to sustainability, quality, and continuous improvement. By supplying reliable, high-performance recycled pellets back into the packaging industry, the company is helping to close the loop on plastic waste and support a more sustainable future for the sector.