CMG Granulators announces its headquarters expansion plans. The move reinforces its plans for steady growth and expanding markets. With a new space set to be dedicated to the logistics department, the expansion will enable more efficient management of internal flows and free up production areas.

× Expand CMG Granulators CMG Granulators celebrates headquarters expansion

“This expansion is a concrete response to the trust the market continues to place in us,” said Giorgio Santella, CEO of CMG. “For us, growth means investing in space, processes, and expertise, with the goal of offering our customers increasingly effective solutions and a high-level service.”

There will also be a new 1,000-square-metre Technical Centre, which will be dedicated to granulation tests and advanced technical support. The centre will feature a test area equipped with granulators and shredders that can process various materials, as well as a training area with dedicated rooms and infrastructure.

Customers can see the CMG machines in operation, allowing them to evaluate processing and reuse methods for their own materials, while also verifying the quality of the results first-hand. CMG also offers the ability to carry out granulation trials when customers aren’t present; materials can be shipped to headquarters and undergo testing. Afterwards, materials are returned to the customer alongside the technical report and visual documentation (videos and photos).